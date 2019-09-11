Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
CT's Highclere Castle Gin In Viking Cruises Extensions Gin Tastings At Real 'Downton Abbey'

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Highclere Castle Gin tastings feature on Viking River Cruises stops at Highclere Castle, available in three extensions you can add to a European river cruise. Photo Credit: Highclere Caslte Spirits
As part of the Great Homes, Garden & Gin post-cruise extension, Viking River Cruises now includes a Highclere Castle Gin tasting. Photo Credit: VikingRiverCruises.com

You’ve watched the series as it aired and later binge-watched to your heart’s content, and now you’re eagerly awaiting the movie’s release on Sept. 20. Wouldn’t you like to visit the real "Downton Abbey"? Wouldn’t you like to step back in time for a moment and stand in the library of Highclere Castle while sipping a gin and tonic served by your very own Carson?

You can.

Connecticut-based Highclere Castle Spirits (see “ Posh Highclere Castle Gin, Launched By CT Company & The Real 'Downton Abbey,' Makes US Debut ”) is proud to announce that tastings of its Highclere Castle Gin have just been added to three different extensions offered by Viking thanks to a partnership between the cruise line, the new “Downton Abbey” film and Highclere Castle itself. The extensions— Great Homes, Gardens & Gin ; Oxford and Highclere Castle ; and British Collections of Ancient Egypt —include stops at Highclere Castle, where visitors will be treated to privileged access as well as the special Highclere Castle Gin tasting.

The outings can be done pre- and post-cruise (depending on the extension) at additional cost.

Viking Cruises, which offers some departures from New York City for cruises to Montreal, the Caribbean and its longer world cruises, is a longtime sponsor of PBS’ Masterpiece series, which broadcast “Downton Abbey” in the United States. The side trip to Highclere has been Viking’s highest-rated cruise extension.

“Our respective platforms, Highclere Castle and Viking, allow us to connect different cultures in ways that can ultimately help make the world a more understanding place,” said Karine Hagen, Senior Vice President of Viking.

Visit Highclere Castle Spirits for more information about Highclere Castle Gin. And check out Viking River Cruises to book your trip.

