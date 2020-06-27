Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: You May Have Had Virus And Not Known It, CDC Says

Joe Lombardi
The number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the United States could actually be 10 times higher than the confirmed number of diagnosed cases, the CDC says. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There have been around 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States since the pandemic began in mid-March.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now saying that it's possible that just 10 percent of people infected with the virus are included in that number because most cases went undiagnosed.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director, said in a media briefing that a "good estimate" is 10-to-1 for those infected with COVID to those testing positive.

That means the number of people who have or had COVID in the United States is about 25 million, or about 13 percent of the nation's population of nearly 330 million.

"Now that serology tests are available, which test for antibodies," Redfield said, "the estimates we have right now show about 10 times more people have antibodies in the jurisdictions tested than had documented infections."

New CDC data shows a greater number of Americans under the age of 45 are now testing positive, and many of them are asymptomatic 

