Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

COVID-19: Will You Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Here's Percentage Who Said Yes In New Survey

Christina Coulter
Vaccine
Vaccine Photo Credit: Pixabay

Based on a survey of 20,000 worldwide conducted by the World Economic Forum, about three-quarters of people say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if one was available. 

Poll
Do you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?
Current Results

Do you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

  • Definitely yes
    36%
  • Definitely no
    30%
  • Probably will
    12%
  • Probably won't
    8%
  • Undecided
    14%

Among that 74 percent, 37 percent "strongly agree" that they will get a vaccine, while 37 percent somewhat agree. 

In the United States, 67 percent of those polled would get an inoculation against COVID-19 if one were available.

The most common concern amongst those who had trepidations about a vaccine were possible side effects. 

Except for the U.S., all of the countries most willing to take a vaccine are those that have been hardest-hit by the virus: 

  • In China, 94 percent of those polled saying that they would take a vaccine;  
  • 88 percent of Brazillians polled would take a vaccinet; 
  • in Australia, 88 percent of those polled would take a vaccine; 
  • and in India, 87 percent would submit to a vaccine.

Only 54 percent of polled Russians would take a vaccine. 

Runners-up for citizenries least willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine are Poland, with 56 percent of those polled saying that they wouldget a vaccination; Hungary, with 56 percent indicating that they would take a vaccine; and France, with only 59 percent of participants willing. 

The study also polled participants on whether they thought that a vaccine would become available before the end of the calendar year. 

Among the most optimistic of citizenries polled was that of China, where 87 percent of those polled thought a vaccine would be available before 2021. 

Of Saudi Arabian and Argentinian participants 75 and 74 percent of those polled respectively thought that a vaccine would be available before 2021. 

Globally, participants had a more desolate outlook; only 41 percent of the 20,000 polled thought that a vaccine would be available before the year's end. 

Participants in the United States fell below the national average, with only 34 percent having faith in a 2020 vaccine. 

Do you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available? Vote now in our own poll here.

