Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Cases By County
Lifestyle

COVID-19: When Will It Be Safe To Kiss A Stranger? New Report Sheds Some Light

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Candid_Shots

Sick and tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and need a big kiss?

Well, experts say if you have received your vaccine and the person you want to kiss has too, and you're comfortable doing so, then kiss away.

But the key is to make sure the person you are kissing -- especially if it's a stranger -- has really been vaccinated,  Dr. David Rubin, a professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania told The New York Times.

Rubin said even without confirmation, making out with a stranger is lower-risk than going to a packed nightclub or party.

“It’s one of those events best left to the individual person, to make that choice and not judge it,” he told the Times.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco said in the Times if you are in a controlled setting and believe the risk of getting COVID-19 is low, then kiss away.

Kissing is fine but only among those who trust one another, the guidelines say.

KoS (GNU Free Documentation License)

He added, that if you’re vaccinated but can’t confirm the vaccination of the person you want to kiss, it will be okay for most people.

If you really want to make sure, guess what? There's an app for that.

Coffee Meets Bagel, a San Francisco-based dating app, recently added an option to include vaccine status on its dating profiles. The one caveat, it doesn't require certification. 

So, if you are vaccinated, brave, and are ready for a big kiss, plant a big one on the person on your radar. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.