COVID-19: Vaccinated Americans Get Green Light To Travel, Should Take These Measures, CDC Says

Fully vaccinated Americans can resume domestic and overseas travel as long as they wear masks in public, and follow two other measures, according to brand-new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

They also don't need to be tested for COVID-19 before or after domestic travel and don't have to self-quarantine on return, provided they follow public health measures.

The CDC released the guidance on Friday, April 2. 

In addition to wearing a mask, fully vaccinated travelers should also:

  • Stay 6 feet from others and avoid crowds
  • Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer

The CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated because, it said, "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19."

The CDC said it will update these recommendations as more people are vaccinated, as rates of COVID-19 change, and as additional scientific evidence becomes available.

This guidance applies to travel within the United States and US territories.

Those who are fully vaccinated received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or the lone dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 14 or more days earlier.

To see the complete CDC guidance, click here.

