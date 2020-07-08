Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Two Lysol Products Are First To Be Approved For Killing Virus, EPA Says

Joe Lombardi
Lysol
Lysol Photo Credit: File photo

Two Lysol disinfectants have received federal approval as being effective against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for effectiveness against the virus.

Both kill the virus within two minutes after contact, the EPA said.

"The EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus," the EPA said in a statement.

Lysol has been much in demand during the pandemic, but many major retailers have restocked supplies.

