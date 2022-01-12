COVID-19: Today Show's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive After Birthday Party In Hudson Valley

NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie has become the latest on the program to test positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection after reportedly attending a birthday party near her home in the Hudson Valley.

Guthrie was a guest on her own show this week to share the news via a video connection from her Dutchess County residence that she has a confirmed COVID infection, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, though her symptoms are reportedly extremely mild.

Her announcement came after co-anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive for a breakthrough case last week, and has since come back to the air after her symptoms resolved and she later tested negative for COVID-19.

“We’re trading places,” Guthrie said to Kotb on air on Monday, Jan. 10. "I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

Guthrie’s positive case comes after her husband reportedly threw her a belated 50th birthday celebration on New Year's Eve at the Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck.

According to Page Six, her husband, Michael Feldman, rented out the entire venue to ensure that there were fewer partygoers at the event at any one time due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in New York and across the country.

Reportedly, 60 people were invited to the event, mostly family members who had been visiting with them over the holidays, and other members of the “Today” show, though it is unclear how many attended the party.

“The hotel is only 39 rooms and they bought out the entire place just to control the whole COVID environment and keep it as locked as possible,” Page Six reported.

“They’re strictly adhering to CDC guidance and the recommendations of their own medical advisors,” the insider continued. “All guests and staff are required to be fully vaccinated and boosted, and everyone — including the hotel staff — will be tested by a service before they can even enter the hotel.”

On the “Today” show, Guthrie said that she had mild symptoms, calling them “little sniffles, not much more than that.”

“I feel good. Feel really good.” she added. “Just a couple days at home and I’m sure I’ll be back in the saddle soon.”

According to the latest COVID-19 update from the New York Department of Health, there were nearly 59,000 newly confirmed cases of the virus statewide, though the seven-day average percentage of positive test results of New Yorkers has dropped for three straight days to 20.22 percent.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.