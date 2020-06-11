COVID-19: These Businesses Will Stay Completely Closed During Phase 2 Of Four-Phase Reopening

Though many businesses are beginning to ramp back up in New York as all regions outside New York City reached Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, some will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

During Phase 2, office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services are all permitted to reopen under strict restrictions and guidelines mandated by the state.

However, much to the chagrin of some, certain businesses not deemed essential will remain closed through at least the next phase, which is expected to come two weeks after regions entered Phase 2, provided the metrics stay the same and there is no spike in COVID-19 cases.

Popular destinations such as gyms, casinos, shopping malls, concerts, sporting events, live performances, and amusement parks will remain shut down during the two-week Phase 2 period.

In Phase 3, indoor dining would again be permitted, as well as personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though they will be under strict restrictions.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy. Sanitizing stations will be provided for workers, and there will be more stringent disinfectant rules in place.

"As more regions across the state continue with the reopening process,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "New Yorkers should remember it was because of their hard work that we have been able to bend the curve and reopen this quickly, and all individuals should continue to follow the necessary guidelines and precautions to help prevent a renewed increase in the spread of the virus."

