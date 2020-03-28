COVID-19: These Are Top Five Foods For Panic Buyers

We all know panic buying has caused stores to sell out of certain staples, such as toilet paper, during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But what food items are now most in demand?

According to Nielsen, compared to a year ago, these food items have seen the biggest increases in sales amid the outbreak:

Oat milk, up 476.7 percent

Dried beans, up 230.5 percent

Canned meat, up 187.8 percent

Popcorn, up 47.7 percent

Eggs, up 44 percent

Canned meat, including SPAM, and dried beans are favorites because they can last for months.

Nutritionists recommend keeping your freezer and pantry loaded with fruits and vegetables, especially long-lasting fruits such as apples, grapefruit and oranges, as well as frozen, freeze-dried and canned fruits and vegetables.

