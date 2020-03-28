Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
COVID-19: These Are Top Five Foods For Panic Buyers

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Popcorn Photo Credit: Pixabay
Canned meat such as SPAM and dried beans are favorites because they can last for months. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

We all know panic buying has caused stores to sell out of certain staples, such as toilet paper, during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But what food items are now most in demand?

According to Nielsen, compared to a year ago, these food items have seen the biggest increases in sales amid the outbreak:

  • Oat milk, up 476.7 percent
  • Dried beans, up 230.5 percent
  • Canned meat, up 187.8 percent
  • Popcorn, up 47.7 percent
  • Eggs, up 44 percent

Canned meat, including SPAM, and dried beans are favorites because they can last for months.

Nutritionists recommend keeping your freezer and pantry loaded with fruits and vegetables, especially long-lasting fruits such as apples, grapefruit and oranges, as well as frozen, freeze-dried and canned fruits and vegetables.

