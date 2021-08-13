COVID-19: Star Singer Fired From Hamptons Show For Vaccine Refusal

The show won't be going on for a Broadway star who refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Singer Laura Osnes has been let go from a musical in the Hamptons because she refused to be vaccinated against the virus, according to reports.

The two-time Tony nominee was scheduled to perform in front of a star-studded audience during a one-night production of “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on Sunday, Aug. 29, but she was fired for refusing to get vaccinated or to submit to a COVID-19 test.

Performers and staff members are required to be vaccinated to submit to tests at the Guild Hall, as per the theater’s policies, according to Page Six.

“The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result,” a spokesperson for the theater stated.

Osnes, who once described herself as being a Christian Conservative, reportedly said that she doesn’t trust the vaccine.

The issue was first reportedly brought up by her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, who said he has two young children who are unable to get vaccinated and he worried for them.

She is being replaced in the production by singer Sierra Boggess, who is best known for portraying Ariel in a Broadway production of “The Little Mermaid.”

“We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances,” Josh Gladstone, the artistic director for the Guild Hall said to Page Six.

“So yes — we're very excited with the cast that we have, and we're delighted (director and choreographer) Susan (Stroman) has put together a beautiful evening,” he continued.

“We're sorry not to have Laura on this, (and) we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

