COVID-19: Rockland County YouthFest Canceled

A popular event for families in the Hudson Valley has been canceled amid concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 22nd annual Rockland County YouthFest, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 8, has been called off, County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced.

The event had been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockland County Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern.

“With great regret we have decided to cancel this year’s YouthFest and Rockland County Government Day,” Day said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have made this decision based upon guidance provided by Commissioner of Health and the Rockland County Department of Health.”

According to organizers, the Rockland County YouthFest attracts thousands of families from Rockland and the surrounding region.

As part of YouthFest, Rockland County Government Day would have allowed visitors to view interactive demonstrations and informative displays and meet with over two dozen Rockland County government departments.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our residents, employees, and vendors who were scheduled to attend. While there are still no cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County, we know it is only a matter of time before there is a positive case,” Ruppert stated. “I am once again reminding residents to adhere to the basics of good personal hygiene.”

The coronavirus has started spreading in the Hudson Valley, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to 18 -- all in Westchester -- as of Thursday, March 5.

“The numerical update today is we had 11 new cases (confirmed) after we did a significant number of tests overnight, we have a new count of an additional 11 (positive tests), so that's 22 statewide,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference on Thursday. “Eight of the new cases are connected to the attorney from New Rochelle. Two are hospitalized in New York City, and one is on Long Island.”

Health officials said that in order to reduce exposure to germs, one should:

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash;

Avoid shaking hands;

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick.

