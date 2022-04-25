COVID-19: Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic Scheduled In Region

A pop-up COVID-19 clinic has been scheduled in one of Westchester’s largest communities.

#VaxUpWestchester announced that it is teaming up with the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center and RXR Realty to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for all eligible residents in the region.

The event has been scheduled for 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Food Bazaar on Bogopa Place in Mount Vernon, officials said.

As part of the event, there will be a “$50 cash-equivalent gift card available for those receiving a first dose or booster.”

Officials said that the event will be “first-come, first-served while supplies last.”

There will be Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available, and walk-ups will be welcome.

“The time is now to protect our community,” organizers said. “Together.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.