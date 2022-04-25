Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Missing NY Girls Found In Hudson Valley, Report Says
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic Scheduled In Region

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A subject getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
A subject getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: Novavax/Matt Feldman

A pop-up COVID-19 clinic has been scheduled in one of Westchester’s largest communities.

#VaxUpWestchester announced that it is teaming up with the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center and RXR Realty to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for all eligible residents in the region.

The event has been scheduled for 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Food Bazaar on Bogopa Place in Mount Vernon, officials said.

As part of the event, there will be a “$50 cash-equivalent gift card available for those receiving a first dose or booster.”

Officials said that the event will be “first-come, first-served while supplies last.”

There will be Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available, and walk-ups will be welcome.

“The time is now to protect our community,” organizers said. “Together.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.