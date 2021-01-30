COVID-19: Pandemic Leads To Emergence Of Remote Co-Living Spaces

An odd blend of community and isolation is springing up amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people seek to work remotely from interesting spaces.

Young professionals who fled big cities at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 are more and more choosing to live in the type of real estate geared toward communal living, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“Many of those who left were seeking fresh air, more space and distance from infection clusters, but they also found the prospect of being isolated in the country daunting,” the article noted.

Now shared vacation homes, farms and converted hotels are being rented by people seeking space to work and sleep while staying socially distant, but not isolated.

It’s a fine line to walk.

This type of housing arrangement is particularly popular in Europe where solo travel and communal living are more common. Still, remote co-living spaces have popped up in the U.S. as well, including a house in Encinitas, outside of San Diego. It’s run by Outsite, which has other remote co-living spaces in New York, Austin, and LA.

