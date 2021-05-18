COVID-19: NY Unveils New Rules For Fairs, Festivals

As municipalities gear up for a busy summer filled with COVID-free activities, New York has laid out updated guidance for county fairs and local festivals.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that this summer, fairs, and festivals will be permitted to be held, with certain COVID-19 mandates in place to curtail any spread of the virus.

Cuomo said that the Department of Health approval will be required for events with over 5,000 expected attendees, “consistent with the existing review process.”

County fairs and local festivals must also ensure that the total number of attendees is limited so that six feet of distance can be maintained between anyone who is not members of the same party unless everyone can present proof of full vaccination status.

Fairs and festivals may require masks for all attendees, and masks are required for unvaccinated attendees in certain settings, and indoors where vaccination status is unknown.

Complete guidance from the CDC can be found here.

“Fairs and festivals are huge economic generators for communities across the state, and last year they were all put on hold due to the COVID pandemic," Cuomo said. "As more New Yorkers get vaccinated and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down, we are readjusting our reopening strategy and allowing more events and attractions to resume.

According to Cuomo, “in addition to capacity limits, social distancing and any mask requirements, county fairs and local festivals should consider the following as they plan for this year's festivities:

Attendee Contact Information: Fairs and festivals should encourage at least one attendee from each party to sign in during ticketing, or before or immediately upon entering the event space, providing their name, address, and phone number for use in potential contact tracing efforts.

Health Screening: Fairs and festivals must implement health screening for all individuals including questions on any COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts, recent positive COVID-19 test result, and compliance with State's travel advisory. Screening may be performed via signage, at ticket purchase, by e-mail/website, by telephone, or by electronic survey before individuals enter the event space.

Hand Hygiene: Fairs and festivals must provide handwashing stations or hand sanitizing supplies for common areas and areas where handwashing facilities may not be available or practical.

Cleaning and Disinfection: Fairs and festivals must regularly clean and disinfect, focusing on high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, and frequently touched surfaces, such as service counters and seats.

Communication: Fairs and festivals must post signage informing attendees of health precautions (e.g., social distancing, masks, hand hygiene) and distance markers indicating six-foot spaces in areas where lines form or people congregate, unless all attendees are fully vaccinated.

Applicable Guidance: Fairs and festivals should consult the State's guidance for their specific activities and attractions, such as performing arts and entertainment, amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, retail and market service, agricultural activities, and sports and recreation.

Cuomo added: “This new guidance will allow our county fairs and local festivals to open at the greatest capacity possible so they can remain economically viable, while still ensuring public health and safety."

