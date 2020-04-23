COVID-19: News Anchor Shares Details After Near Three-Week Battle With Virus

Television news anchor Brooke Baldwin is now free of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) following a vicious near three-week battle with the virus that she chronicled in a series of essays.

Baldwin, of CNN, announced earlier this month that she had tested positive, at one point saying that “my body gave me the middle finger,” during the worst of the virus.

On Thursday, April 23, 20 days after she found out that she tested positive for the virus, Baldwin announced on Instagram that she was tested again and was negative for any COVID-19 symptoms.

"My test just came back negative," she wrote. "I am virus free! I would like to DO SOME GOOD as a result of this: ideally donate my plasma to those who are very sick.

"And in order to do that, I need an antibody test. And to get an antibody test, I needed a negative #COVID19 result. So... there ya go.

“Thank you again to the docs and the nurses on the frontlines doing the real work. (And if you watch this video... they call the coronavirus test a ‘brain tickler’ for a reason.)”

Baldwin said that while battling the virus, she was “fighting constant body aches. In the evenings, I started a habit of climbing into the bathtub for 45 to 60 minutes just to try to use the hot water to distract my skin from the all-encompassing ache that would begin in my lower extremities -- the kind of ache that only two extra-strength Tylenol could eventually dull.”

Baldwin said that she and her husband began sleeping in separate bedrooms and using separate bathrooms she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“Looking back, my sense of time feels warped and inexact,” she said. “Some days crawled by tortuously slowly, while others disappeared unaccounted for in my memory, lost in the wash of emotion, sleep, and illness.”

Baldwin said that she will return to hosting her daily news show on CNN between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. starting next week.

“I truly consider myself one of the lucky ones,” Baldwin posted in her latest essay. “My version of coronavirus did not take suffocating hold of my lungs the way it has with thousands of other patients, sending many of them to the ER.

“I never struggled to breathe. Even though my body constantly gave me the middle finger, my lungs did not.

"I know hospitals are overwhelmed with patients -- and nurses and doctors have been working tirelessly doing hero's work. I am glad I did not add to their stress.”

