COVID-19: Mask Mandate In NY To Stay In Place For Next Month Until Appeal Decision

The mask mandate in New York could remain in effect for several more weeks as the courts determine its legality.

An appellate panel of judges ruled this week reaffirming a lower court judge who recently granted a stay in the state’s lawsuit over its COVID-19 indoor mask mandate, which has become a point of contention for some New Yorkers.

The stay will extend until the appeal is decided, and the panel said the state has until Wednesday, March 2 to file its appeal, though New York Gov. Kathy Hochul could begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions as the state continues to see a marked improvement in combating the virus.

Most recently, the mask mandate - which had been scheduled to expire on Tuesday, Feb. 1 - was extended through Thursday, Feb. 10.

Hochul said that the mandate applies to all indoor public places, including businesses and schools. It will now be reevaluated every two weeks to allow the Department of Health to assess the state of the pandemic at that time.

“Mask regulations keep our schools and businesses safe and open, protect vulnerable New Yorkers, and are critical tools as we work to get through this winter surge," Hochul said in a statement on Monday, Jan. 31. "Thanks to our efforts, including mask regulations, cases are declining and we are seeing major progress in the fight against COVID-19."

In the most recent update, New York reported 7,119 new COVID-19 cases, while 60 patients being treated for the virus were discharged from the hospital, bringing the total statewide to 7,131 still being evaluated.

New York’s seven-day percent positivity also continues to plummet, down to 5.92 percent on Jan. 31.

Daily statewide deaths continue to hover in the 90-to-130 range daily, with Hochul reporting another 122 on Feb. 1.

“The numbers are trending down. This is not saying it’s over," Hochul said during her latest COVID-19 briefing on Feb. 1. "We have a little ways to go. We believe we’re finally turning the corner on this winter wave and we’ll continue preparing for whatever the future brings."

