COVID-19: 'Life's Precious,' Says Spring Breaker, Apologizing For Video Dismissing Virus Impact

A spring breaker who made national headlines after dismissing the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while partying has issued a mea culpa after a video clip of him went viral.

Last week, a TV news station video interview of Ohio native Brady Sluder frankly stating “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while," went viral and made national news amid the outbreak.

"We're just out here having a good time," he added in the video. "Whatever happens, happens."

Since he was caught on camera making his brash statement at a beach packed with spring breakers in Florida, COVID-19 has rapidly spread throughout the country, with more than 64,000 confirmed cases nationwide as of Wednesday, March 25.

This week, after returning from his partying, Sluder took to Instagram to offer a public apology for discounting warnings of COVID-19 and suggestions of social distancing.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on Spring Break,” he posted. “I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments. I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended.

"Listen to your communities. Life is precious. Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself," he said, adding he has "elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all.”

Slader also said, “I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people I’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted.

"I’m not asking for your forgiveness or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen.”

