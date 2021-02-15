COVID-19: Length Of Time Diners Are Willing To Wait For Takeout Is Dropping Fast

There is only so long people are waiting to wait in line for takeout - and the pandemic seems to be wearing on people's patience, according to a new poll.

Consumer willingness to wait for orders at restaurants, drive-thrus, and curbside pickup has dropped from 10 minutes just six months ago to six minutes in January, according to "The State of What Feeds Us III," a survey by business technology solutions firm Bluedot.

Customers were also fairly intolerant of long lines with 77 percent of study respondents saying they would leave an eatery if they could see a lot of people waiting.

Bluedot has been surveying the restaurant industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people are becoming less willing to wait, attitudes are relaxing in regard to concern for safety protocol or entering restaurants. Now 69 percent of people feel apprehensive about entering stores or restaurants - which is high - but that figure is down from 80 percent in April 2020.

“Unsurprisingly, consumers have pandemic fatigue," the Bluedot study said. "Anxiety has decreased and safety has become less of a priority for consumers as they’ve begun to grow accustomed to life amid COVID-19.”

Read the full study at bluedot.io.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.