COVID-19: Here Are Some Quick Ways To De-Stress During Pandemic

Zak Failla
Do you have enough time to go to the woods and enjoy its' beauty, freshness and quietness? If not, one of many 4K relax video on YouTube may do the trick.
With millions of Americans dealing with unprecedented strain while being cooped up in their homes during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, new studies have found ways to ease stress while still maintaining social distance.

Since the outbreak began in early March, different outlets have been searching for different ways to help people interact and manage their COVID-19 anxiety.

According to the New York State United Teachers Union, “feeling stressed or anxious is a normal reaction during this unprecedented time. Students are home and learning is taking place in new ways, adding to the stress families are under.

“Kids pick up on feelings of anxiety and stress. During this difficult time, it’s more important than ever to find ways to stay calm and mentally healthy. Families should take time for family self-care and to manage family stress.”

The union said that families should create plans for fun, with family brainstorming sessions to come up with activities that everyone can enjoy, including puzzles, board games, cards, or planning a social distancing dance party or singalong with neighbors.

Other tips include staying active, being creative by expressing thoughts and feelings through the arts, listening to music, unplugging devices to prevent distractions and help escape, meditation, and finding ways to laugh in an effort to “help us cope with stress, shift our perceptions and help us relax. Laughter releases endorphins that counter the effect of stress hormones.”

Families looking to de-stress have been advised to:

  • Use an ‘outdoor living room’ to connect with immediate family;
  • Unwind, sit in solace, and listen to nature;
  • Keep kids engaged;
  • Take a break from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, particularly on social media;
  • Eating healthy and exercising.

