COVID-19: Health Officials Racing To Find Ways To Change Young People's Vaccine Hesitancy

The reluctance of many younger Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 is the largest reason the country is not expected to reach President Joe Biden’s stated goal of having 70 percent of the population vaccinated by Independence Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), only 47.3 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just 31.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

Comparatively, 52.6 percent of 25 to 39 years old have received a first dose and 43.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC noted that 62.2 percent of those aged 40 to 49 have received at least a first dose and 52.7 percent are fully vaccinated; while 72.4 percent of 50- to 64-year-olds have received at least one dose and 62.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

A total of 89 percent of 65- to 74-year-olds have gotten at least one shot and 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated; and 85.1 percent of those 75 and older have received at least one shot and 75.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

While the country likely won’t reach its goal of 70 percent of all adults, Americans 27 and older are expected to hit that benchmark as the country looks to push younger people into receiving the vaccine.

In an effort to reduce vaccine hesitancy among the younger age group, some incentives have been put in place, including free lottery tickets in some states for eligible adults over the age of 18, full scholarships to state schools, tickets to sports games or events, and free rides on mass transit, among other ideas.

Some colleges have also mandated that all students be fully vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.

According to a study released by the CDC, vaccination rates were “lower and increased more slowly over time among younger adults” ages 18 to 29 as compared with older Americans.”

Officials said the US has struggled to combat declining vaccination rates in recent months, and CDC data shows that the number of Americans receiving their first dose has slowed to the lowest point since the vaccination programs first became operational in mid-December.

“The reality is many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them, and they’ve been less eager to get the shot,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said.

“However, with the delta variant now spreading across the country, and infecting younger people worldwide, it’s more important than ever that they get vaccinated.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.