COVID-19: Guidelines Released For Private, Public Pool-Goers

Public and private pools in New York have been given the green light to begin welcoming patrons back, albeit with certain restrictions set forth by the state.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, June 11, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that public pools and playgrounds are now permitted to open up, though it will be at the discretion of local government officials to make that determination.

“Local governments will have to use their judgment here,” he said. “They have the test at a and should be studying it. We can see where the positive (COVID-19) cases are coming from, so if you’re in a (hot spot) neighborhood, don’t open the pools.

"I understand everyone wants to swim, but everyone also doesn’t want to see a spike in COVID again.”

The New York State Department of Health has since provided guidance for the operators of public pools, private pools, and recreational aquatic centers:

Pool-goers will be required to wear face coverings while not in the water, and it is required that they not wear masks while in the water.

Pools are only allowed to admit parties that include less than 10 people, and they must maintain socially distanced by at least six feet.

Pools will have a limited capacity to ensure separate groups are at least six feet apart;

Hand sanitizing stations must be arranged;

Sanitation and disinfecting protocols must be enhanced;

Social distancing markers must be put in place.

Signage will be posted to remind patrons to stay home if they show symptoms of the virus; encouraging proper hygiene; social distancing; and to wear face coverings.

