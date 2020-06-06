COVID-19: Guidelines Issued For Phase 2 Office Reopenings

With offices in New York set to reopen during Phase 2 of the state’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening, some restrictions have been put in place to ensure there isn’t a spike in new cases of the virus.

With seven regions in New York entering Phase 2 of their reopening plans, which includes office buildings, the state has set forth certain parameters to permit for a safe return to business.

The Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York are all in Phase 2.

The mid-Hudson and Long Island are on track to join them next week, while New York City will potentially enter Phase 1 as of Monday, June 8.

When they open their doors, offices must adhere to the following requirements:

Maintain 50 percent occupancy during Phase 2;

Employees must be screened for the virus;

Anyone entering the building must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing (six-feet apart) if plexiglass or other barriers cannot be installed;

Signage and distance markers are required in close quarters such as restrooms and breakrooms;

No congregating in small areas;

Limited in-person meetings;

No meetings without social distancing;

No communal sharing of food or beverages.

Signage must be posted inside and outside of offices to remind personnel to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and state;

Employees must be trained on new safety guidelines;

Building managers/owners must be provided with a list of essential vendors expected to enter the building in case of a positive COVID-19 case.

