COVID-19: Glasses Fogging Up When You Wear A Face Mask? Here's What To Do

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has created a “new normal” for the entire country, which has included fogged up glasses for those wearing face masks and cloth coverings.

With those face masks and coverings mandated in several states throughout the country to help curtail the spread of COVID-19, the ocularly challenged have found themselves also battling an unexpected side effect: misty glasses.

When wearing face masks, air exhaled from your mouth moves upward and comes into contact with the lenses, ultimately causing them to fog.

“The misting occurs from the warm water vapor content condensing on the cooler surface of the lens, and forming tiny droplets that scatter the light and reduce the ability of the lens to transmit contrast,” researchers said. "The droplets form because of the inherent surface tension between the water molecules.”

This is no new phenomenon and is something that healthcare professionals have been battling for years. In 2011, a study from the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England came up with a simple solution to prevent fogging up glasses while still sporting a face mask.

“Immediately before wearing a face mask, wash the spectacles with soapy water and shake off the excess,” the study stated. “Then, let the spectacles air dry or gently dry off the lenses with a soft tissue before putting them back on. Now the spectacle lenses should not mist up when the face mask is worn.”

Other tips for keeping a clear line of sight include placing a tissue under the top of a face mask that can help absorb some of the droplets, leading to clear lenses.

Wearing a mask that can form to the bridge of the nose can also help prevent the warm air from your mouth from reaching your lenses, ultimately fogging them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.