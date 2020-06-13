Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

COVID-19: Garage, Yard Sales Can Resume With These Restrictions

Garage sales are now permitted in New York with certain restrictions.
Garage sales are now permitted in New York with certain restrictions. Photo Credit: File photo

The popular summer pastimes of garage and yard sales will now be permitted in New York as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that as cases of COVID-19 continue to drop statewide, New Yorkers can resume yard sales, though there will be restrictions in place.

There can only be a maximum of 10 people at a sale at any time, with patrons and hosts socially distancing at least six feet apart. Masks or face coverings will also be required for anyone hosting or shopping at a sale.

Hand sanitizers must also be provided by those organizing yard sales.

The state said that garage and yard sales are now permitted begin again due to their designation as “informal events for the sale of used goods by private individuals in residential settings.”

“I know that many people rely on garage sales and yard sales to sell unwanted items or to shop for good finds for their families,” Hochul said. “I spent many Saturdays in search of children’s toys and clothes at sales in my community, so I know their value. We are relying on our residents to make sure they follow the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their customers.“

