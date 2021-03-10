COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated NY Woman Gets Prescription To Hug Granddaughter

A New York grandmother got just the prescription she needed when her doctor wrote to "hug your granddaughter" after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Evelyn Shaw’s granddaughter arranged the whole thing with her grandmother's doctor and had him seal the prescription in an envelope for her to open later.

As you can imagine, the hug -- Shaw's first in a year because she lives alone and has been isolated since the beginning of the pandemic with just a visit outside her window -- was just what the doctor ordered.

The hug. Jessica Shaw/Twitter

Shaw, who said she was "stuck in COVID land" and saying it has been a "dark year" was afraid to open the door when her daughter and granddaughter showed up.

But she mustered up the courage and opened the door to get that long-awaited hug from one of her favorite people in the world.

Her granddaughter, Ateret Frank, (who is also fully vaccinated) was just as moved as her grandmother and said it was an important moment in her life that needed to happen for both of them.

Shaw's daughter, Jessica Shaw, filmed the entire hug and posted it to her Twitter account.

Shaw’s sister, Dr. Laura Shaw Frank, said the prescription was “holistic medical care” in a tweet of her own.

“Our mom’s doctor (also mine and my daughter’s doctor) knows that our mom is very nervous to return to the world,” she wrote. “She figured out how to ease her path. Medical care from the heart.”

Now the grandmother says she won't be so afraid to go out in the world and hopes to get a little of her old life back.

Shaw's precise place of residence in New York has not been released.

