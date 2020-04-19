COVID-19: Dietician Offers Six Healthy Steps For Surviving Quarantine

With millions working from home in their sweatpants during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it's easy to let healthy eating habits slide by the wayside as well.

In fact, staying healthy while staying home can become downright challenging, yet it is one of the most important factors in fending off disease, according to Jacqueline Gomes, a registered dietician representing Foodtown Stores’ Easy to Eat Well program.

“Routines are broken, food is available all day long, and the increased stress levels can all add up to an unhealthy diet," Gomes said. “We can all benefit from cultivating positive, healthy habits like the ones below – especially right now.”

Sure that's easy to say as you chow down the potato chips. but Gomes insists there are few easy steps to help you eat, and stay healthier.

Establish a Routine: Write down a basic routine for you - and your family - if you have kids. Try to model what you usually do in your normal daily life, such as getting dressed like you’re going to work (no suit necessary). You’ll be amazed at how following this simple practice will make you feel “ready for your day."

Plan meals 5-7 days at a time: This will help you create a robust shopping list that helps ensure you get everything you need.

Exercise: If you’re not someone who already has an exercise regimen, this is a great time to get started. Choose from among dozens of free workouts available, for example, on a gym’s social media pages.

Get Outside: Fresh air will do wonders for your mental state, especially if it’s a sunny day. Avoid playground areas and equipment, but there is no reason you can’t go for a walk while social distancing.

Stick to a Healthy Diet: Many of us might experience anxiety-induced behaviors that either result in overeating or make you feel like you’ve lost your appetite. Planning your meals and shopping for them will make it easier to keep around a variety of healthy foods.

Stay Hydrated. It’s easy to drink less water when we’re not following normal day-to-day routines. Keep your water bottle handy to make sure you’re drinking enough.

To learn more about healthy eating, follow Foodtown’s Easy to Eat Well blog at https://www.foodtown.com/easy-to-eat-well/blog

