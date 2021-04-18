COVID-19: Connecticut Teacher Who Helped Families During Pandemic Now Owes Thousands In Taxes

A 27-year-old teacher who helped his New England neighbors by going to the grocery store for them during the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing a hefty tax bill.

But when Louis Goffinet, who teaches at a middle school in Mansfield, Connecticut, raised over $40,000 on Facebook, he got slapped with a $16,000 tax bill, according to a report in the Hartford Courant.

After Goffinet started to seek funds, he wound up spending his own money because some people needed financial help, the report said.

After raising $41,000 through two Facebook fundraisers, he received a 1099 form from Facebook saying he owed $16,031 in income tax, according to the report.

“When I think about the mental spot I was in at the end of January, coming off a second fundraiser that was quite a lot of work — busy weekends coordinating Thanksgiving, holiday gifts — to get what I perceived as a bill in the mail for $16,000 was just shocking," Goffinet told The Courant. “It’s such a big amount. It’s not like I can say, ‘Oh, for the next month or two, I’ll dial down my expenses and I’ll save $16,000.’ "

