COVID-19: Commuters Who Use E-ZPass Can Get Credits For Unused Trips

With commuters traveling less during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the New York State Thruway Authority is offering credits to some workers that haven’t been hitting the road as often as normal.

With non-essential businesses shut down due to the outbreak of the virus, the Thruway Authority announced it will be authorizing credits to some motorists who purchased monthly E-ZPass plans to be used while traveling over the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

According to transportation officials, drivers are also being permitted to suspend their current commuter plans if they are not using their E-ZPass as much as they would normally.

Transit Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said that if a motorist is impacted financially due to travel restrictions due to coronavirus, they should visit the E-Z Pass customer service website and a refund will be issued for unused commuter trip charges. Trips over the bridge are $5 but are discounted to $4.75 using the E-Z Pass.

