Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY State Will Stay On Pause At Least One More Month, Cuomo Says
Lifestyle

COVID-19: CDC Issues Guidelines On When Patients Can Stop Isolating Themselves

Zak Failla
The CDC has provided guidelines for when COVID-19 patients can stop isolating.
The CDC has provided guidelines for when COVID-19 patients can stop isolating. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on when people who test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can stop self-isolating.

Those patients can stop isolating themselves after they’ve been fever-free for three days (72 hours), the agency said.

Those three days must be without using fever-reducing medicine.

Patients should also see an improvement in respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath before breaking isolation.

People with COVID-19 should stay isolated for at least seven days after the initial onset of symptoms.

The CDC noted that “after self-isolation, recovered patients who are returning to work and public spaces should still follow the mitigation recommendations for everyone, such as avoiding groups and washing hands.”

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

