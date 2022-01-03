COVID-19: Broadway Show Taking Hiatus Until Mid-March

A Broadway musical is set to take a hiatus until March amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in New York City.

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical announced on Sunday, Jan. 2, that it will be on hiatus between Monday, Jan. 10 and Monday, March 14.

The musical said it will reopen on Tuesday, March 15, and those who purchased tickets for shows that were set to take place during the hiatus can exchange them or receive a refund.

Variety reported that one of the show's producers, Kevin McCollum, said the first few months of a show are an important time, and due to the Omicron variant, the show would have had to close for good had they not taken drastic measures.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.