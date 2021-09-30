COVID-19: Breakthrough Cases Cancel Broadway's 'Aladdin' One Day After Reopening

Just one day after reopening, the Broadway musical "Aladdin" had to cancel a performance due to confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the company.

The show announced that the performance on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was canceled after company members at the New Amsterdam Theatre tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakthrough cases refer to when an individual who is fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19.

"At this time, all future performances are planned to proceed as scheduled, and we will continue to provide support to the affected ALADDIN company members as they recover," the announcement reads.

The announcement said those who purchased tickets for the canceled show would receive a full refund.

