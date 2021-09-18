COVID-19: Brand-New Poll Reveals Who's Most Comfortable Returning To The Office By Age Group

Gen Z is the age group least comfortable returning to the office in the current state of the pandemic, according to a new poll.

The Harris Poll separated respondents into categories Gen Z (ages 18 to 24), Millenials (ages 25 to 40), Gen X (ages 41 to 56) and Baby Boomers and older (ages 57 and older).

The results found that 33 percent of Gen Z respondents said they would be uncomfortable returning to the office.

Millennials were the most comfortable returning to the office, with just 25 percent of respondents saying they would be uncomfortable to return.

The poll found that 28 percent of Gen X and 31 percent of Baby Boomers and older said they would be uncomfortable returning to the office.

A ZipRecruiter labor economist said that Gen Z's hesitance to return to the office could be linked to the fact that many have come into a job market amid the pandemic when norms have changed, the website reported.

