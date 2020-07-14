COVID-19: Brand-New NY Pandemic Posters Available To Public

New York’s four-month war against COVID-19 has been memorialized on a new poster being made available to the public.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was a guest on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, July 13, where he unveiled the new poster, which tracks the hurdles and steps New Yorkers have taken since the virus began spreading like wildfire in mid-March.

“Yeah, that one, you know, that, for me these posters just allow a different form of expression, you know, and they're basically a relief valve for me, just to design it, make it visual, sketch it, make it graphic, what am I trying to say, what am I feeling,” Cuomo said.

The poster depicts a mountain - a visual Cuomo has used repeatedly during his daily COVID-19 briefings - with each step the state has taken along the way.

The journey begins with the daily briefings, continues to the New Rochelle hot spot, the lockdown, testing, and masks at the peak of the mountain. The downside of the mountain depicts the state’s phased recovery from COVID-19.

Cuomo also added some personal touches, including his daughters, dog at the base of the mountain, and staff sitting at a table that reads: “New York State Leads Again.” There are also some jabs at the federal government, including a forlorn President Donald Trump sitting along on a crescent moon saying “it’s just the flu” while not wearing a mask.

“That was the mountain that we went up,” he said. Remember every day in those briefings the number of cases kept going up and up and up and up and you didn't know when it was going to stop.

“We were trying to bend the curve, flatten the curve, and we had to do that by our behavior, and then we came down the other side and the cases were declining so slowly, and we finally got to the other end,” Cuomo continued.

“And so many people helped, and so much happened along the way, there was so much fear and pain and trauma. But on the other hand, there was such goodness.”

Those interested in purchasing a "New York Tough" poster can do so here. The state said the cost is $14.50 plus shipping and handling and noted, "New York State does not profit from the sale of this poster."

