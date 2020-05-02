COVID-19: Area Family's 'Bake Back' Effort Becomes Nationwide Movement

A Westchester family is "Baking America Great Again," with its “Bake Back America” campaign designed to spread random acts of kindness for essential workers and first responders during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It has not only caught on, but it's become a national movement.

Last month, 16-year-old Scarsdale resident Brianna Subin, and her teenage brother Benjamin delivered homemade baked goods to area first responders to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Not satisfied, the Subin family took “Bake Back America” to the next level, encouraging others to provide lunch, baked goods, gift cards, clothing, and other items of need to essential workers throughout Westchester, then the state, and it has become a national phenomenon.

“During COVID-19 our family wanted to give back by baking snacks for those who serve and are in need,” Brianna said. “This inspired others to donate in many different ways, including ordering restaurant meals, making cards, and gifts.”

The outpouring of community support has been swift, with the family raising more than $10,000 to provide meals and snacks to hospitals, first responders, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters.

“We are also trying to inspire people across the country to give back to those who serve us and are needy,” the family said. “Let’s keep it going.”

Those looking to support “Bake Back America” can do so by donating directly, pick a recipient, donate and the organization will handle the rest ($25 feeds approximately five people), or bake, and donate on their own, and they will be highlighted on their website.

“Bake Back America” is also seeking restaurant owners to donate meals or leftover food that will be distributed.

Those looking to contribute to “Bake Back America” can do so here .

A GoFundMe campaign was also set up and can be found here.

"Just wanted to let you know the event was great! The youth and parents were really appreciative of the McDonald's, toys, and visit from White Plains Fire Department,” Ivan Smith from the Coachman Family Center said. “The kids were excited about receiving the Fire Helmets and Coloring Books.

“Your assistant did a great job organizing the event. Our staff and parents send a big Thank you to all who donated their time and resources to bring a moment of joy to our youth.”

Alice Seda, of Northern Westchester Hospital, said, “It was a wonderful surprise and a pleasure to receive such a lovely, thoughtful gift.

"Thank you all for the wonderful lunch, and know I greatly appreciate it. I want you to know your generosity and kindness, was well received and appreciated as well made my day."

