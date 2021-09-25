COVID-19: Alert Issued For Pandemic-Related Text Message Scam

The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert about a recent text scam where people impersonating large companies offer fake pandemic-related discounts.

Scammers are reportedly impersonating companies, such as Netflix, Hulu and Verizon, and sending messages saying that the company is offering an amazing deal to customers due to the pandemic.

These fake deals could include free or discounted services, gift cards or cash.

The organization said when people click the link in the messages, they will be brought to a website imitating the company's website.

That's how the scammer will get ahold of an individual's login information. The information will later be used to access accounts and make purchases using saved payment information.

The Better Business Bureau recommended the following tips to avoid text message scams:

Treat messages from unknown senders with caution.

Don’t click on links from strangers.

Confirm deals directly with the company before you accept.

Install antivirus software on your computer and mobile devices.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.