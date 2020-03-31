COVID-19: $500M New Legoland Location In Hudson Valley Scraps Planned July 4th Opening

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) isn't only causing havoc with just about every American's life, it's also doing the same to their planned getaways.

On Tuesday, March 31, Legoland New York announced that its planned opening for Saturday, July 4 has been delayed until sometime in 2021, due to the pandemic.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety, and security of our team, the partners we work with, and the communities we serve,” said Legoland New York Resort divisional director Stephanie Johnson.

Johnson said the pandemic has affected businesses worldwide, and by waiting, they can be sure the attraction meets the company's high standards while not endangering anyone's health.

All previously purchased annual passes or single-day tickets will be honored when the resort opens in 2021. Those who have booked vacation packages through LEGOLAND® Vacations will be given the opportunity to be the first to book for the 2021 season, officials said.

Legoland New York has delayed its opening. Legoland New York

The resort still plans to hire more than 1,000 employees to staff the theme park and hotel, and all hourly employees who received an offer to work for the 2020 season will be invited to join the team in 2021.

“We are grateful for the support and understanding from our guests and neighbors as we navigate the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson said. “We look forward to building unforgettable memories with our guests and their families when we open in 2021.”

Johnson said the resort will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate any updates.

Guests are encouraged to check the Park’s website at www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york for further information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.