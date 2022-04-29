Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Stabbed, One Injured During Fight At HS In Rockland, Officials Say
Lifestyle

Connecticut Bakery's Popup Bagels Drawing Long Lines In NYC

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The "Thursday Mailer 18 Pack" at PopUpBagels.
The "Thursday Mailer 18 Pack" at PopUpBagels. Photo Credit: PopUpBagels

Everyone knows the best bagels are found in … Connecticut? 

Maybe, if recent buzz around a Fairfield County bakery is any indication.

True to its name, Redding-based PopUpBagels has spent the past year staging pop-up locations around notoriously bagel-snobby New York City, with great success, The New York Times reports.

During that time the self dubbed "not famous... but known" company has amassed a healthy following with spots in Manhattan, where long lines have been reported, as well as the Hamptons, the outlet reports.

“What started as a backyard pickup window to share a newly created bagel recipe with friends is now selling out in multiple permanent and popup locations every weekend,” reads the company’s website.

If that's not enough to convince skeptical bagel enthusiasts, last year PopUpBagels had the proud distinction of being dubbed "best bagel" at the Brooklyn BagelFest.

Orders must be made in advance before customers can pick them up at a popup location or one of the permanent spots in Redding, Westport, or Greenwich.

A dozen bagels will run you $38 and come with two packs of cream cheese.

Click here for the full story from The New York Times. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.