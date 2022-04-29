Connecticut Bakery's Popup Bagels Drawing Long Lines In NYC

Everyone knows the best bagels are found in … Connecticut?

Maybe, if recent buzz around a Fairfield County bakery is any indication.

True to its name, Redding-based PopUpBagels has spent the past year staging pop-up locations around notoriously bagel-snobby New York City, with great success, The New York Times reports.

During that time the self dubbed "not famous... but known" company has amassed a healthy following with spots in Manhattan, where long lines have been reported, as well as the Hamptons, the outlet reports.

“What started as a backyard pickup window to share a newly created bagel recipe with friends is now selling out in multiple permanent and popup locations every weekend,” reads the company’s website.

If that's not enough to convince skeptical bagel enthusiasts, last year PopUpBagels had the proud distinction of being dubbed "best bagel" at the Brooklyn BagelFest.

Orders must be made in advance before customers can pick them up at a popup location or one of the permanent spots in Redding, Westport, or Greenwich.

A dozen bagels will run you $38 and come with two packs of cream cheese.

Click here for the full story from The New York Times.

