Community Rallies For Sister Of Suffern Woman Paralyzed By Rare Illness

Erica Danese's life was turned upside-down last January when she suddenly fell ill and became paralyzed from the waist down.

The Bergenfield mom was admitted to the hospital and, after dozens of tests and steroid treatments, was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica, or Devic's disease.

The rare illness attacks the eye nerves and spinal cord and doesn't have a cure.

Danese, 31, is getting stronger and can now walk short distances. But her life will never be the same.

More than $4,900 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe for Danese. The campaign was launched by her sister, Jessica Provenza of Suffern.

"All of you that know her know she would never ask anyone for help," Provenza said. "I want her to concentrate on getting better and her amazing 7 year old son who has been so strong through this, without feeling the financial burden or facing judgement."

