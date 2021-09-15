Contact Us
Community Rallies Behind Seven Hudson Valley Siblings Who Lost Both Parents

Nicole Valinote
More than $53,000 has been raised to support the seven children of a Westchester County woman who died last week of a heart attack. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

More than $53,000 has been raised to support the seven children of a Northern Westchester woman who died last week of a heart attack five years after the death of her husband.

Clint Herbert died in a head-on crash in January of 2016, and his wife, Dawn, died last week.

The couple from Somers had seven children, whose ages range from 7 to 25, according to GoFundMe organizers.

Organizers said the family hopes to raise $65,000 to use for funeral costs and to pay for repairs for their home, including a new boiler.

"We are asking for any kind of donation to help this very deserving family," organizers said. "It breaks our hearts to have to ask for donations, but you would truly be helping a beautiful family that has endured so much in their short lives."

