Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY's 'Mystery' Surge In Cases Sparking Concern Among Some Medical Experts
Lifestyle

'Come On Down!': Hudson Valley Woman Wins Big On 'Price Is Right'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The host of the 'Price Is Right,' Drew Carey.
The host of the 'Price Is Right,' Drew Carey. Photo Credit: Facebook/Price Is Right

A 27-year-old Hudson Valley woman won big on the "Price Is Right," taking home a car and $10,000.

Ulster County resident Alexa Perry, of Saugerties, applied online to appear on her favorite game show, but couldn't believe it went she actually got to play the game with host Drew Carey, and heard her name called to come on down," Perry told the Daily Freeman.

The show, which aired on Tuesday, March 29, featured Perry playing for a vehicle, and then "Gas Money," one of the show's most popular games.

She ended winning a Chevy Trax crossover, and $10,000 in cash in the money game.

Although she didn't get to play the "big wheel" during the showcase showdown, Perry said her takehome prizes were great, and she got to appear on TV for a half-hour.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.