Christmas Tree From Hudson Valley To Be Lit Tonight At Rockefeller Center

The day has finally arrived -- the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree -- and for the second year in a row, one that hails from the Hudson Valley.

The tree, which stands 77-feet tall and comes from the home of Carol Schultz of Florida, in Orange County, will burst into light during an entertainment-filled event running from 7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Norway spruce, which was planted in 1958, is decked out with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and will be topped with a Swarovski star next week.

For those that can't make it to the ceremony, NBC will air coverage of the event beginning with a pre-show at 7 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m.

If you are planning to attend, be ready for long lines and plenty of security checkpoints. An extra layer of warmth might be a good idea too, with temperatures expected to be quite chilly.

The tree will remain lit and on display on the plaza between West 48th and 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues through Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

For history buffs, the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected in 1931 by workers building the center during the Great Depression in an effort to cheer everyone up.

Once the holidays have passed, the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects.⁣

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.