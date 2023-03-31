Cha-Ching! $3,000,000 Mega Millions Prize Claimed By NY Trust

A lucky New Yorker has millions of reasons to be smiling after hitting it big on a lottery ticket.

In Saratoga County, a Ballston Spa-based trust claimed a $3,000,000 Mega Millions Megaplier prize from the Jan. 10 drawing, New York Lottery announced.

The lucky player matched the first five of the winning numbers, which were 7-13-14-15-18 and Mega Ball 9. The Megaplier can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

Lottery officials said the trust received a lump sum payout totaling $3,001,500 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased in Orange County, at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 North Plank Road.

New York’s Mega Millions game generated $294,562,279 in sales during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials. School districts in Saratoga County received $36,848,322 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that period.

