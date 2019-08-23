Cat Missing For 11 Years Reunited With Owner Thanks To SPCA In Area

A stray cat that had been hanging outside of an area home for about three years has been reunited with his owner after missing for 11 years.

Tiger was reunited with his mother, Maggie, after Dutchess County SPCS staff member Carol O'Connell took the time to pay attention to the stray cat that has been coming by her house every now and then, said the SPCA.

On a whim, O'Connell borrowed a scanner from the shelter and discovered the cat was micro-chipped. With information from the chip, the shelter was able to locate the owner, and discovered the cat had been missing for 11 years, the SPCA said.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Tiger had a reunion with his mom Maggie, after getting checked out by clinic director.

"He was in remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long, and today he is back with his family whom he had not seen since he was 3 years old," the shelter said.

