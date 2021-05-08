Casting, Dates Announced For Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s 2021 Summer Season

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced its return for the 2021 season, along with its lineup of plays and casting, at Boscobel House and Gardens in Putnam County, located on Route 9D in Garrison.

The season kicks off on Thursday, June 24, with "The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington," by James Ijames, which runs through Friday, July 30.

The play will feature Tyler Fountleroy, Cyndii Johnson, Ralph Adriel Johnson, Claudia Logan, Britney Simpson, Brandon St. Clair, and Nance Williamson.

The season will continue with William Shakespeare’s, "The Tempest," directed by Ryan Quinn. Performances will begin on Thursday, August 5, with opening night set for Saturday, August 7. The Tempest will play through Saturday, Sept. 4,

The cast will include Caturah BrownCC, Kayla Coleman, Jonathan Contreras, Zack Fine, Tyler Fountleroy, Trevor Latez Hayes, Ralph Adriel Johnson, Claudia Logan, Sean McNall, Jason O'Connell, Howard Overshown, Kurt Rhoads, India Shea, Britney Simpson, and Nance Williamson.

The season will also feature a radio play of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth," which was shared with partner schools as an audio play this spring. It premieres for the general public on Monday, June 7, and is available as streaming audio through Sunday, June 20.

HVSF’s season – as it has for the past 34 years – will take place in its signature open-air tent outdoors at Boscobel House and Gardens, Garrison, which the CDC and public health experts agree significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

For safety reasons, the festival is requiring face coverings for all staff and attendees, a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination, and distanced seating, and limited capacity.

Member bookings will begin on Monday, May 10 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 27.

This will be HVSF’s final season on the grounds of Boscobel House and Gardens, where the company has been in residence for 34 years.

Beginning in 2022, the festival will move to the company’s first permanent home of almost 100 acres of river view land in Philipstown, where audiences will continue to experience the company’s signature open-air productions, pre-show picnicking on the grounds, and enjoy the Hudson River vista that will continue to serve as the backdrop for productions.

For more information, and ticketing, visit WWW.HVSHAKESPEARE.ORG.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.