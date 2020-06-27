Brand-New Sighting: See Photo Of Bear Talking Trash In Hudson Valley

This month alone, there have been more than a dozen reported black bear sightings in the area.

Including at a golf course.

And now, even a cemetery.

The sighting, reported on Saturday, June 27, happened in Northern Westchester in the area of Croton Dam Road, said New Castle Police, who captured the bear next to a turned-over garbage can.

A couple in Lewisboro reported two bears checking out their trash can outside their home on Kitchawan Road after nightfall earlier this month. They returned two nights later, scattering cans in a plastic bag destined for recycling.

Another bear, captured on camera outside Peekskill Towers, looks like it may be apartment hunting. (See second image above.)

Here are tips from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation on what to do if you see a bear:

Don’t panic. Bears are more likely to be afraid of you than you are of them. Know that you have the privilege of seeing a magnificent wild creature close-up, but don’t lose sight of the fact that bears are powerful animals that may defend themselves if they feel threatened.

Never approach, surround, or attempt to touch a bear.

Always leave a clear escape route for the bear. If you feel threatened by a bear, back away slowly, but do not run. If the bear keeps coming back or will not leave, make loud noises—yell, clap, blow car horns or air horns, or drum on nearby objects.

Find more information at dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html.

