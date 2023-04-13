Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Power Play Ticket Worth $150,000 Sold In NY
Lifestyle

Brand-New Restaurant Overlooking Hudson River Set For Opening Day In Tarrytown

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Outdoor dining.
Outdoor dining. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Gioele Fazzeri

Fans of waterfront dining will want to check out a new restaurant in Westchester that will soon celebrate its opening day. 

The Sailhouse, located in Tarrytown at 238 Green St. right on the Hudson River, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, April 15 starting at 1 p.m., the restaurant announced on social media. 

Located at the Washington Irving Boat Club, the newly-renovated eatery will serve a variety of food and drinks, including wings, pasta, seafood, and more. 

Those who attend the grand opening on Saturday can also look forward to enjoying live music from New Jersey-based The Beverlees from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Anyone who enjoys sipping on drinks and enjoying food with a gorgeous river view is bound to want to stop by.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.