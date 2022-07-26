Contact Us
Brand-New Rankings Of NY's Wealthiest Counties May Come As Surprise

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A new ranking shows how New York counties stack up against one another when it comes to financial earnings.
Using data from the US Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 highest-earning counties in New York, ranking them by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

For comparison, the 2020 median household income in the United States was $67,521. In New York, it was $68,304.

No. 5

Coming in at No. 5 is Rockland County, with a median household income of $94,840. That’s 33.4 percent above the state average and 45.9 percent above the national average.

Data showed that 47.7 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 4

At No. 4 is Westchester County, with a median household income of $99,489. That’s 39.9 percent above the state average and 53.1 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 49.9 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 3

Suffolk County ranks as the third-wealthiest in New York, with a median household income of $105,363. That’s 48.2 percent above the state average and 62.1 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 52.7 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 2

Putnam County ranks as the second-wealthiest, with a median household income of $107,246. That’s 50.8 percent above the state average and 65.0% higher than the national average.

Data showed that 53.5 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 1

Nassau County ranks as the wealthiest county in the state, with a median household income of $120,036. That’s 68.8 percent above the state average and 84.7 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 58.2 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

See the complete ranking of New York counties on Stacker’s website.

