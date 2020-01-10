Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Bon Secours Medical Group Opens New Medical Practice In Orangeburg

by Bon Secours Medical Group
Good Samaritan Hospital
The Bon Secours Medical Group Orangeburg ribbon cutting. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Medical Group
The Bon Secours Medical Group Orangeburg ribbon cutting. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Medical Group

Bon Secours Orangeburg is a multidisciplinary practice that will serve the residents of southern Rockland County. The office provides access to a wide range of clinical services, as well as primary care. This office brings together the work of physicians, nurses and other care providers across multiple specialties to ensure that our patients receive comprehensive, personalized care. The unified team delivers a seamless referral path from primary care to specialists for patients and offers convenient and expert care that wasn’t previously available in the Orangeburg area.

Services include Primary Care and Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine.

The medical staff includes Drs. Benjamin Chang, Diane Deschino, Lisa Ferrara, John Ferro, Perminder Grewal, Lisa Hirsch and Paryush Lakhtaria.

We now offer in Orangeburg the same compassionate, quality care that Good Samaritan Hospital and the Bon Secours Medical Group are known for.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (845) 777-3555.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

