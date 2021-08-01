Blood Drives To Be Held In NY In Effort To Save 4-Year-Old Boy With Leukemia

A number of blood drives are being held in the area this month in the hope of saving a Long Island 4-year-old with leukemia.

Nassau County resident Ayden Paredes, of Glen Cove, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Feb. 7 of 2021, according to Mark Paredes, Ayden's father.

Ayden has been receiving chemotherapy treatments and blood transfusions since then, but doctors are now saying he needs a blood stem cell/bone marrow transplant to save his life, Mark said.

Mark said his son enjoys watching YouTube, playing video games, and also going to the beach and the park.

"He gets to do all this, but he gets very tired because his system is shot from the chemo treatments he’s received since February," Mark said. "He’s a very inquisitive little boy, and we're just hoping to find a match for him."

Mark is asking members of the public to attend an event to see if they are a match to Ayden or thousands of other patients searching for a donor.

Mark said since Ayden is of mostly Hispanic descent, statistically, it is more difficult to find a match. He said it would be helpful if Hispanic members of the community could come out to see if they're a match.

“I’m very grateful and thankful to everyone who has been participating and registering," Mark added.

The blood drives will take place in New York and New Jersey in August in the hope of finding a match.

Donors have to be between ages 18 and 44. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 800-933-BLOOD.

Here is a list of New York drives being held this summer:

Monday, Aug. 2

FDNY Academy in Fort Totten Park – Bayside, NY

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* This is a donor drive in partnership with the FDNY. This is not a blood drive.

Thursday, Aug. 5

NYPD 13th Precinct – Gramercy Park, Manhattan

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

NYPD Manhattan North 33rd Precinct – Washington Heights, Manhattan

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

St. Patrick’s Church/K of C – Glen Cove, NY

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

NYC Health Hospital/Jacobi – Bronx, NY

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Brentwood Legion Ambulance – Brentwood, NY

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

BronxCare Health System – Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.