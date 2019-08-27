Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Billy Crystal Was 'Down To Earth' During Visit To Area Restaurant, Owner Says

Donna Christopher
Facebook @dchristopherct Email me Read More Stories
Owner Gina Aurisicchio, actor/comedian Billy Crystal and Anna Almond at Florrie Kayes Tea Room in Carmel Hamlet.
Owner Gina Aurisicchio, actor/comedian Billy Crystal and Anna Almond at Florrie Kayes Tea Room in Carmel Hamlet. Photo Credit: florriekayes Instagram

The owner of Florrie Kaye's Tea Room in Carmel Hamlet said Billy Crystal was "down to earth" on a visit to her restaurant.

Gina Aurisicchio said it was his first time at her restaurant and the two had never met before the visit Saturday, Aug. 24.

A photo on Florrie Kaye's Instagram shows Aurisicchio with the popular 71-year-old actor and comedian, along with Aurisicchio's mother Anna Almond.

"He was with nine other guests," Aurisicchio said. "The reservation was under another name and we didn't realize at first it was him.

"Nobody else in the dining room realized it, which was great. I was so happy the other guests didn't realize it so he was able to relax and enjoy himself."

After eating, Crystal browsed around the quaint cafe, taking in some of the British memorabilia on display. He also bought an item in the gift shop.

"He was very complimentary and loved the place." said Aurisicchio. "He is down to earth. We were thrilled to have him."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.